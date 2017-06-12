Petr Mrazek among Red Wings exposed for expansion draft
Jimmy Howard is eight years older than Petr Mrazek, but he appears to be the goaltender they want to keep moving forward. In addition to Howard, Detroit protected forwards Justin Abdelkader, Andreas Athanasiou, Anthony Mantha, Gustav Nyquist, Tomas Tatar, Henrik Zetterberg and Frans Nielsen, who must be on the list due to his no-movement clause.
