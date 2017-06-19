No shortage of Detroit Red Wings alum...

No shortage of Detroit Red Wings alums on short list for Hockey Hall of Fame

13 hrs ago

A handful of former Detroit Red Wings are among the top candidates for election to the Hockey Hall of Fame this year. The Class of 2017 will be announced Monday, June 26. The top candidate among former Red Wings could be goaltender Chris Osgood, who is in his fourth year of eligibility.

