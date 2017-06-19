NHL Draft 17: Detroit Red Wings look to bolster center, defense depth
The chances of the Detroit Red Wings landing multiple players who one day will reach the NHL increases with 11 picks, their most since 2000. It's a busy draft for Tyler Wright, the Red Wings director of amateur scouting, and the front office.
