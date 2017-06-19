NHL Draft 17: Detroit Red Wings emphasize size, defense on Day 2
The Detroit Red Wings, long criticized for being too small and having too many soft players, targeted big bodies in this year's draft, in some cases at the expense of good skaters. That was evident with their first pick Friday, 6-foot-6 center Michael Rasmussen of Tri City and it was apparent again on Saturday, when the Red Wings bulked up during the second day of the draft at the United Center in Chicago.
