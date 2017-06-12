New arena in Detroit aims to be the best after scouting rest
Olympia Entertainment President Tom Wilson traveled throughout North America, visiting NHL arenas to take the best ideas from them for the Motor City. He also took a look at how the roof of a hockey arena in Russia during the 2014 Winter Olympics was lit up with cool displays.
