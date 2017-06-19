Judge's ruling keeps Pistons' move to...

Judge's ruling keeps Pistons' move to Downtown Detroit on track

A federal judge Monday night declined to issue a restraining order to tie up nearly $34.5 million in taxpayer money set aside to bring the Detroit Pistons to Little Caesars Arena with the Detroit Red Wings. Had the restraining order been put in place, the Pistons might have been forced to delay their move downtown from their current home, The Palace in Auburn Hills.

