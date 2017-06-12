Holland: Wings Won't Make Deal with Vegas
The Stanley Cup Final is over and the full attention of the hockey world has been turned to the Vegas Golden Knights expansion draft. We're just a week away from the big day and it appears Ken Holland and the Red Wings - unsurprisingly - will not be making any pre-expansion draft moves to protect extra players or get rid of a bad contract.
