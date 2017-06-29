Holland and Red Wings on Track To Repeat Free Agency Mistakes
NHL Free Agent Frenzy is here and as Calgary Flames President Brian Burke states every year around this time "It's when teams most the most mistakes!" Ken Holland appears to be on his way to making some more of his own. Someone will overpay for defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk and Karl Alzner this weekend.
Detroit Red Wings Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wings Must Be Bold And Deal For Trouba (Sep '16)
|Feb '17
|Phartenberg
|2
|Blashill Challenging Young Wings To Become "Eli... (Sep '16)
|Feb '17
|Phartington
|2
|Sweeping Changes in Store? (May '16)
|Feb '17
|Phartingdale
|2
|New Wild winger Teemu Pulkkinen will be on powe... (Oct '16)
|Feb '17
|Phartolloni
|2
|Watch: Red Wings defenseman scores, stuns goali... (Oct '16)
|Feb '17
|Phartiple
|5
|Detroit Red Wings Links: Limping Into the All-S...
|Jan '17
|PlayersPharts
|2
|Gordie Howe dead at age 88 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|RIP
|1
