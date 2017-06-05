Griffins Take 2-0 Series Lead With 6-5 Double Overtime Win

Ben Street brought the house down with his double-overtime game winner, giving the Griffins a commanding 2-0 series lead in the best of seven Calder Cup Finals over the visiting Syracuse Crunch. In a game which saw both teams score early and often, the Griffins were able to keep up their torrid offensive production on home ice, scoring 6 goals to keep their 9 game average just shy of 5 per game.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Winging It In Motown.