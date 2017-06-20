Gleason Fournier: Defenceman commits to Cardiff Devils for new season
The 25-year-old Quebec native scored 13 goals for the Devils last season and made 33 assists in 66 games, helping them clinch the Elite League title. "Gleason was a major part of our success last season and we are very pleased to get him back for another year," said Devils coach Andrew Lord.
