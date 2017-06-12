Frk Yeah - Griffins Win Calder Cup Ch...

Frk Yeah - Griffins Win Calder Cup Championship

Thanks to third-period goals by Tyler Bertuzzi and Martin Frk , the Griffins rallied for a 4-3 victory over the Syracuse Crunch in Game 6 of the Calder Cup Finals on Tuesday to win the hard-fought series 4-2 and become just the fifth active AHL franchise to claim multiple Calder Cup titles. Bertuzzi, who set the Griffins' franchise record with 23 career playoff goals, was awarded the Jack A. Butterfield Trophy as the most valuable player in the Calder Cup Playoffs.

