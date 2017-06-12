Frk Yeah - Griffins Win Calder Cup Championship
Thanks to third-period goals by Tyler Bertuzzi and Martin Frk , the Griffins rallied for a 4-3 victory over the Syracuse Crunch in Game 6 of the Calder Cup Finals on Tuesday to win the hard-fought series 4-2 and become just the fifth active AHL franchise to claim multiple Calder Cup titles. Bertuzzi, who set the Griffins' franchise record with 23 career playoff goals, was awarded the Jack A. Butterfield Trophy as the most valuable player in the Calder Cup Playoffs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Winging It In Motown.
Add your comments below
Detroit Red Wings Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wings Must Be Bold And Deal For Trouba (Sep '16)
|Feb '17
|Phartenberg
|2
|Blashill Challenging Young Wings To Become "Eli... (Sep '16)
|Feb '17
|Phartington
|2
|Sweeping Changes in Store? (May '16)
|Feb '17
|Phartingdale
|2
|New Wild winger Teemu Pulkkinen will be on powe... (Oct '16)
|Feb '17
|Phartolloni
|2
|Watch: Red Wings defenseman scores, stuns goali... (Oct '16)
|Feb '17
|Phartiple
|5
|Detroit Red Wings Links: Limping Into the All-S...
|Jan '17
|PlayersPharts
|2
|Gordie Howe dead at age 88 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|RIP
|1
Find what you want!
Search Detroit Red Wings Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC