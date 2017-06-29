Free Agency Question for Dr.Dangles ?
I was just reviewing some stats on MIKHAIL GRIGORENKO and noticed his production numbers in both the QJMHL and AHL are somewhat comparable to Anthony Mantha's and I was wondering if you had any notes on what kind of player he is? For his size and age looks like a potentially good risk to take if he's deployed properly with scoring linemates. I'm sure he struggled in Colorado with his linemates as well as the whole team.
