Dylan McIlrath: From Expendable Part To AHL Champion

The Grand Rapids Griffins acquired defenseman Dylan McIlrath in the deal that sent Thomas Vanek to the Florida Panthers on March 1. McIlrath, aka "The Undertaker", is an imposing former first round blue-liner drafted by the New York Rangers in 2010. He as only appeared in 44 total NHL games played with the Florida Panthers and New York Rangers, tallying more penalty minutes than points.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Winging It In Motown.