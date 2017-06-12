Dylan McIlrath: From Expendable Part To AHL Champion
The Grand Rapids Griffins acquired defenseman Dylan McIlrath in the deal that sent Thomas Vanek to the Florida Panthers on March 1. McIlrath, aka "The Undertaker", is an imposing former first round blue-liner drafted by the New York Rangers in 2010. He as only appeared in 44 total NHL games played with the Florida Panthers and New York Rangers, tallying more penalty minutes than points.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Winging It In Motown.
Add your comments below
Detroit Red Wings Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wings Must Be Bold And Deal For Trouba (Sep '16)
|Feb '17
|Phartenberg
|2
|Blashill Challenging Young Wings To Become "Eli... (Sep '16)
|Feb '17
|Phartington
|2
|Sweeping Changes in Store? (May '16)
|Feb '17
|Phartingdale
|2
|New Wild winger Teemu Pulkkinen will be on powe... (Oct '16)
|Feb '17
|Phartolloni
|2
|Watch: Red Wings defenseman scores, stuns goali... (Oct '16)
|Feb '17
|Phartiple
|5
|Detroit Red Wings Links: Limping Into the All-S...
|Jan '17
|PlayersPharts
|2
|Gordie Howe dead at age 88 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|RIP
|1
Find what you want!
Search Detroit Red Wings Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC