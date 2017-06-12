Dylan McIlrath: From Expendable Part ...

Dylan McIlrath: From Expendable Part To AHL Champion

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Winging It In Motown

The Grand Rapids Griffins acquired defenseman Dylan McIlrath in the deal that sent Thomas Vanek to the Florida Panthers on March 1. McIlrath, aka "The Undertaker", is an imposing former first round blue-liner drafted by the New York Rangers in 2010. He as only appeared in 44 total NHL games played with the Florida Panthers and New York Rangers, tallying more penalty minutes than points.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Winging It In Motown.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Detroit Red Wings Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Wings Must Be Bold And Deal For Trouba (Sep '16) Feb '17 Phartenberg 2
News Blashill Challenging Young Wings To Become "Eli... (Sep '16) Feb '17 Phartington 2
News Sweeping Changes in Store? (May '16) Feb '17 Phartingdale 2
News New Wild winger Teemu Pulkkinen will be on powe... (Oct '16) Feb '17 Phartolloni 2
News Watch: Red Wings defenseman scores, stuns goali... (Oct '16) Feb '17 Phartiple 5
News Detroit Red Wings Links: Limping Into the All-S... Jan '17 PlayersPharts 2
News Gordie Howe dead at age 88 (Jun '16) Jun '16 RIP 1
See all Detroit Red Wings Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Detroit Red Wings Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,696 • Total comments across all topics: 281,788,313

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC