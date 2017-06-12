dtd_tank's Great Offseason Contest Submission - in before 6/17
CGY receives: Jimmy Howard , Justin Abdelkader, Tomas Tatar , 2017 3rd round pick , 2017 3rd round pick Calgary gets a better goalie than the outgoing UFA options, at a respectable price with room to protect him in the Expansion Draft. They give up Stajan, who otherwise would have been lost in the Expansion Draft.
