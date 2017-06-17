Detroit Red Wings Links: 6/17/17
Find out what a TSN expert has to say about the Detroit Red Wings draft picks and more in Saturday's links. TSN's director of scouting, Craig Button, talked with DetroitRedWings.com about what he thinks the Red Wings should do with their top pick.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Octopus Thrower.
Add your comments below
Detroit Red Wings Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wings Must Be Bold And Deal For Trouba (Sep '16)
|Feb '17
|Phartenberg
|2
|Blashill Challenging Young Wings To Become "Eli... (Sep '16)
|Feb '17
|Phartington
|2
|Sweeping Changes in Store? (May '16)
|Feb '17
|Phartingdale
|2
|New Wild winger Teemu Pulkkinen will be on powe... (Oct '16)
|Feb '17
|Phartolloni
|2
|Watch: Red Wings defenseman scores, stuns goali... (Oct '16)
|Feb '17
|Phartiple
|5
|Detroit Red Wings Links: Limping Into the All-S...
|Jan '17
|PlayersPharts
|2
|Gordie Howe dead at age 88 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|RIP
|1
Find what you want!
Search Detroit Red Wings Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC