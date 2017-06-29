Detroit Red Wings: Jaromir Jagr Very ...

Detroit Red Wings: Jaromir Jagr Very Much Available in Free Agent Market

Longtime National Hockey League player, Jaromir Jagr, is on the hunt for his next team as he once again enters free agency. According to EPSN , Jagr has not received any phone calls from teams looking to sign him in the upcoming free agency window.

