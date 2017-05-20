Detroit political candidate sues city...

Detroit political candidate sues city over using school taxes for Red Wings arena

Read more: Field of Schemes

A Detroit resident running for city clerk has filed suit against the funding mechanism for the new Detroit Red Wings and Pistons arena , claiming that the city's development agency illegally siphoned off tax levies meant for another purpose without getting the public's approval: D. Etta Wilcoxon alleges in a federal lawsuit filed Thursday in U.S. District Court that the Detroit Downtown Development Authority and the Detroit Brownfield Redevelopment Authority have violated her right to vote by attempting to use tax revenue from an 18-mill DPS levy "for a different purpose" without first obtaining voter approval from Wilcoxon and the other registered voters.

