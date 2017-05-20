Detroit and Tampa affiliates meet aga...

Detroit and Tampa affiliates meet again in Calder Cup Final

For the second time in four years, the Syracuse Crunch and Grand Rapids Griffins will battle for the AHL championship. Four years ago, the Rapids defeated the Crunch four games to two to capture the first Calder Cup in franchise history.

Chicago, IL

