Dan Renouf's two-goal performance lifts Griffins in 3-2 win over Crunch
The Grand Rapids Griffins pull within one game of being the Calder Cup Champions in a 3-2 victory over the Syracuse Crunch Friday night, handing the Crunch their first loss on home ice in the 2017 Calder Cup Playoffs. A flat power-play unit wouldn't stop the Griffins - goals from Ben Street and Dan Renouf in the first period proved to be enough to put a bow on a game four victory, and now the Griffins look to take the league championship in game five.
