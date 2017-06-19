Coyotes parting ways with longtime captain Shane Doan The Arizona Coyotes informed Shane Doan that the team was 'parting ways' with its captain and longest-tenured player. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2sLo2FM Shane Doan and walks his horse, RJ, out to the desert for a ride, September 29, 2016, at the Ice Barns, Cave Creek, Arizona.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.