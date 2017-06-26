Corner Brook native Jamie Gallant's s...

Corner Brook native Jamie Gallant's son Zach selected by Detroit at 2017 NHL draft

Read more: Western Star

It'd be a tough time for a long-suffering Toronto Maple Leafs fan like Jamie Gallant to switch allegiances now, just as the National Hockey League club looks like it might finally be heading in the right direction. If his son Zach ever suits up for the Detroit Red Wings, however, the Corner Brook native may have to hop on the bandwagon.

Chicago, IL

