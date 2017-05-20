Chevrolet Extends Sponsorship with Detroit's Little Caesars Arena
Chevrolet has extended is sponsorship of the the NHL's Detroit Red Wings and will become the official vehicle of Little Caesars Arena which is slated to open in September in downtown Detroit. According to Automotive News , Financial details were not announced.
