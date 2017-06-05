Calder Cup Final Resumes Tonight as G...

Calder Cup Final Resumes Tonight as Grand Rapids Griffins Visit Syracuse Crunch

15 hrs ago Read more: Winging It In Motown

In a fortuitous schedule non-overlap, there's no Stanley Cup Final game between Pittsburgh and Nashville going tonight. Since the big series became much more interesting after the Predators held serve at home it's as close to must-watch hockey as you can get outside of the Wings being involved, but if you haven't been paying attention to the AHL's Calder Cup Final to this point, you've been missing one with every bit the entertainment value.

