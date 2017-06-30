All 11 Red Wings' 2017 draft picks to...

All 11 Red Wings' 2017 draft picks to attend July 7-11 development camp

Read more: MLive.com

All 11 of the Detroit Red Wings 2017 draft picks will be among at least 45 players attending the club's annual development camp next month in Traverse City, the team announced Friday. First-round pick Michael Rasmussen will be in attendance along with the rest of the 2017 draftees - defensemen Gustav Lindstrom, Kasper Kotkansalo, Malte Setkov, Cole Fraser and Reilly Webb; forwards Lan Zablocki, Zach Gallant, Jack Adams and Brady Gilmour; and goaltender Keith Petruzzelli.

