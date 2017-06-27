'A great place, great franchise, good for me':...

'A great place, great franchise, good...

Though he was more than 900 miles from home on Saturday morning, Keith Petruzzelli brought western Massachusetts to Chicago with him. At 10:30 a.m. Central time, the Detroit Red Wings called the 18-year-old Wilbraham native's name in the third round, as the 88th overall pick in the 2017 NHL Draft.

