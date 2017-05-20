Worker Safety Event at New Little Cae...

Worker Safety Event at New Little Caesars Arena Highlights Fall Prevention

Next Story Prev Story
32 min ago Read more: State of Michigan

Worker safety and especially fall prevention were highlighted as the Barton Malow Company and the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration partnered to hold a Stand Down for Fall Prevention event at the new Little Caesars Arena construction site where the Detroit Red Wings, Detroit Pistons and many of the world's top entertainers will play. The event highlighted the importance of fall prevention as part of the National Safety Stand-Down to Prevent Falls in Construction .

Start the conversation, or Read more at State of Michigan.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Detroit Red Wings Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Wings Must Be Bold And Deal For Trouba (Sep '16) Feb '17 Phartenberg 2
News Blashill Challenging Young Wings To Become "Eli... (Sep '16) Feb '17 Phartington 2
News Sweeping Changes in Store? (May '16) Feb '17 Phartingdale 2
News New Wild winger Teemu Pulkkinen will be on powe... (Oct '16) Feb '17 Phartolloni 2
News Watch: Red Wings defenseman scores, stuns goali... (Oct '16) Feb '17 Phartiple 5
News Detroit Red Wings Links: Limping Into the All-S... Jan '17 PlayersPharts 2
News Gordie Howe dead at age 88 (Jun '16) Jun '16 RIP 1
See all Detroit Red Wings Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Detroit Red Wings Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,326 • Total comments across all topics: 281,061,883

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC