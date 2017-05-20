Worker Safety Event at New Little Caesars Arena Highlights Fall Prevention

Worker safety and especially fall prevention were highlighted as the Barton Malow Company and the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration partnered to hold a Stand Down for Fall Prevention event at the new Little Caesars Arena construction site where the Detroit Red Wings, Detroit Pistons and many of the world's top entertainers will play. The event highlighted the importance of fall prevention as part of the National Safety Stand-Down to Prevent Falls in Construction .

Start the conversation, or Read more at State of Michigan.