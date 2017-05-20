What it'll take to get Brendan Smith ...

What it'll take to get Brendan Smith to stay with Rangers

Brendan Smith's sights are not necessarily set on hitting the open market on July 1, but the impending free-agent defenseman's agent made it clear Monday that while the 28-year-old could eschew free agency to remain with the Rangers, it would have to be for a fair market value deal. "Brendan has told me that he enjoyed the entire experience of playing in New York and being with the Rangers and that he certainly would consider signing a new deal and going back instead of becoming a free agent," Anton Thun told The Post.

