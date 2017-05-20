Watch the Griffins In The Calder Cup Finals For FREE
The Griffins are headed to the 2017 Calder Cup Finals! They'll face off against the Syracuse Crunch starting Friday night in Grand Rapids. It'll be a re-match of the 2013 Calder Cup Finals, when Grand Rapids won the cup in a 4-2 series victory and brought home their first championship.
