Using Comparable Contracts to Predict 2017 RFA Contracts

With the Red Wings several weeks into honing their golf game and the Stanley Cup Playoffs well underway, I thought it would be a good time look back and update my predictions for the Red Wings' 2017 class of restricted free agents. Since my last piece back in February , Ken Holland and friends have made several moves as far as their 2017 RFA situation goes: While numbers one and three in the above list will have no effect on how the Wings' RFA situation will play out this summer , the Jensen extension will provide a base from which speculation about Xavier Ouellet's extension will look like; but more on that later.

