Using Comparable Contracts to Predict...

Using Comparable Contracts to Predict 2017 RFA Contracts

With the Red Wings several weeks into honing their golf game and the Stanley Cup Playoffs well underway, I thought it would be a good time look back and update my predictions for the Red Wings' 2017 class of restricted free agents. Since my last piece back in February , Ken Holland and friends have made several moves as far as their 2017 RFA situation goes: While numbers one and three in the above list will have no effect on how the Wings' RFA situation will play out this summer , the Jensen extension will provide a base from which speculation about Xavier Ouellet's extension will look like; but more on that later.

