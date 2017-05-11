The Florida Panthers Should Move On From Thomas Vanek
Thomas Vanek was acquired to bring in some scoring for the team. Unfortunately, his addition to the team didn't offer much as he only put up 2 goals, 8 assists, and 10 points in 20 games played with the Panthers.
