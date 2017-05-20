Strong Third Period Lifts Griffins over Barracuda - Grand Rapids Leads Series 2-1

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Mitch Callahan banged home a loose puck from the left side of the net with 3:40remaining on Wednesday to give the Grand Rapids Griffins their first lead of the night before Tomas Nosek scored into an empty cage in the final minute to seal a 4-2 victory over the San Jose Barracuda in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals.

