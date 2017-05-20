Red Wings sign defenseman Libor Sulak to two-year entry-level contract
DETROIT, Mich - The Red Wings have signed free agent defenseman Libor Sulak to a two-year entry-level contract, the team announced on Wednesday: Sulak, 23, has spent the past two seasons playing with Orli Znojmo in Austria's top professional league. He was the league's rookie of the year in 2016, and finished fourth in scoring with 10 goals and 28 points for his team this year.
