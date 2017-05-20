Red Wings sign Czech goalie to bolster depth in system
The Detroit Red Wings added some goaltending depth in their system Tuesday, signing free agent Matej Machovsky to a one-year contract. Machovsky, who turns 24 on July 25, played the past four seasons for HC Plzen in the Czech Republic's top league.
