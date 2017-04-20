Red Wings Pursuing Swedish Center Victor Ejdsell
The Red Wings appear to be one of three teams in the running to sign Swedish free agent Victor Ejdsell. The big, 21 year old forward had a bit of a breakout season with Swedish second division BIK Karlskoga scoring 25 goals and 57 points in 50 games.
