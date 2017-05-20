Red Wings' Prospect Filip Hronek Name...

Red Wings' Prospect Filip Hronek Named To OHL All-Star Team

One of the Detroit Red Wing's top defensive prospects, Filip Hronek , was voted to the OHL's third all-star team earlier this afternoon after receiving 25 votes from eligible voters. The Wings drafted Hronek 53rd overall in the second round of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft .

