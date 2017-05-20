Red Wings Player Grades: Xavier Ouellet

Born: July 29, 1993, Bayonne, France Height, Weight: 6'1", 200 lbs Position: Defense Contract: 1 left at $715,000 Xavier Ouellet was another young defenseman who made the jump from the AHL's Griffins to the Red Wings ' roster on a full-time basis this year. Like Nick Jensen and Ryan Sproul in his graduating class, Ouellet found himself out of waiver options after the end of last season and faced somewhat of a crossroads in his career.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Winging It In Motown.