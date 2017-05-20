Red Wings Player Grades: Niklas Kronwall

Born: January 12, 1981 Height, Weight: 6'0", 195 lbs Position: Defense Contract: 2 years left at $4,750,000 Niklas Kronwall's 13th season with the Red Wings got off to a bit of a rocky and late start. He wasn't able to get into a game until November 4th, missing the first part of the season while nursing his left knee, the same knee that he had surgery on in mid-January of 2016.

