Red Wings Player Grades: Frans Nielsen
Frans Nielsen will make this team better than it was on June 30. He won't replace Pavel Datsyuk , and he isn't a true top-line center. But he is someone capable of filling that role until Dylan Larkin is ready, as well as a leader, a positionally sound player at both ends, and someone who can be counted on to make the safe play in pressure situations.
Read more at Winging It In Motown.
