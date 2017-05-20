Red Wings Player Grades: Drew Miller
Miller came back to the Wings this season on a one-year deal earned for essentially being a good soldier last year in hitting LTIR just when the team needed a bit of space. Due to the nature of his injury, he was given a one-year deal with the opportunity for bonuses and to also show his value at the NHL level.
