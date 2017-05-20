Red Wings Player Grades: Andreas Atha...

Red Wings Player Grades: Andreas Athanasiou

Andreas Athanasiou was a fan favorite, but it seemed like he could never do anything to satisfy head coach Jeff Blashill. He seems to be one of the first players blamed when the team is not playing well, while others on the roster see basically no public criticism from Blashill.

