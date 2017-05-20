Red Wings' Jimmy Howard helps U.S. wi...

Red Wings' Jimmy Howard helps U.S. win fifth in row at Worlds

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: MLive.com

Red Wings and U.S. goalie Jimmy Howard blocks a shot by Slovakia's Tomas Zigo on Sunday, Detroit Red Wings goaltender Jimmy Howard made 19 saves Sunday as the U.S. defeated Slovakia 6-1 for its fifth consecutive victory at the World Championship in Cologne, Germany. The U.S. faces Russia Tuesday in the final game of pool play in Group A .

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Detroit Red Wings Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Wings Must Be Bold And Deal For Trouba (Sep '16) Feb '17 Phartenberg 2
News Blashill Challenging Young Wings To Become "Eli... (Sep '16) Feb '17 Phartington 2
News Sweeping Changes in Store? (May '16) Feb '17 Phartingdale 2
News New Wild winger Teemu Pulkkinen will be on powe... (Oct '16) Feb '17 Phartolloni 2
News Watch: Red Wings defenseman scores, stuns goali... (Oct '16) Feb '17 Phartiple 5
News Detroit Red Wings Links: Limping Into the All-S... Jan '17 PlayersPharts 2
News Gordie Howe dead at age 88 (Jun '16) Jun '16 RIP 1
See all Detroit Red Wings Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Detroit Red Wings Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Pope Francis
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Egypt
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,267 • Total comments across all topics: 281,024,709

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC