Red Wings' Jimmy Howard helps U.S. win fifth in row at Worlds

Red Wings and U.S. goalie Jimmy Howard blocks a shot by Slovakia's Tomas Zigo on Sunday, Detroit Red Wings goaltender Jimmy Howard made 19 saves Sunday as the U.S. defeated Slovakia 6-1 for its fifth consecutive victory at the World Championship in Cologne, Germany. The U.S. faces Russia Tuesday in the final game of pool play in Group A .

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.