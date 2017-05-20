Red Wings Hire Adam Nightingale as Assistant Coach/Video

Detroit Red Wings executive vice president and general manager Ken Holland announced today that the team has hired Adam Nightingale as assistant coach/video. Nightingale, 37, spent the 2016-17 season as video coach for the Buffalo Sabres and is currently serving as video coordinator on Jeff Blashill's staff for Team USA at the 2017 IIHF World Championship in Germany and France.

