Red Wings Hire Adam Nightingale as Assistant Coach/Video
Detroit Red Wings executive vice president and general manager Ken Holland announced today that the team has hired Adam Nightingale as assistant coach/video. Nightingale, 37, spent the 2016-17 season as video coach for the Buffalo Sabres and is currently serving as video coordinator on Jeff Blashill's staff for Team USA at the 2017 IIHF World Championship in Germany and France.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Winging It In Motown.
Add your comments below
Detroit Red Wings Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wings Must Be Bold And Deal For Trouba (Sep '16)
|Feb '17
|Phartenberg
|2
|Blashill Challenging Young Wings To Become "Eli... (Sep '16)
|Feb '17
|Phartington
|2
|Sweeping Changes in Store? (May '16)
|Feb '17
|Phartingdale
|2
|New Wild winger Teemu Pulkkinen will be on powe... (Oct '16)
|Feb '17
|Phartolloni
|2
|Watch: Red Wings defenseman scores, stuns goali... (Oct '16)
|Feb '17
|Phartiple
|5
|Detroit Red Wings Links: Limping Into the All-S...
|Jan '17
|PlayersPharts
|2
|Gordie Howe dead at age 88 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|RIP
|1
Find what you want!
Search Detroit Red Wings Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC