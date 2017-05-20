Red Wings' Dylan Larkin seals U.S. comeback win at Worlds
Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin scored an empty-net goal with 1:02 remaining in the third period Saturday to seal a come-from-behind victory for the U.S. over Latvia at the World Championship in Cologne, Germany. Team USA has won four in a row in Group A pool play, which continues Sunday against Slovakia .
