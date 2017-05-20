Red Wings' Dylan Larkin, Jimmy Howard...

Red Wings' Dylan Larkin, Jimmy Howard help U.S. defeat Russia at Worlds

The Detroit Red Wings' Dylan Larkin had a goal and an assist and Jimmy Howard made 16 saves Tuesday as the U.S. defeated Russia 5-3 to finish first in its pool at the World Championship in Cologne, Germany. Team USA , coached by the Red Wings' Jeff Blashill, has won six in a row and advances to the quarterfinals Thursday against either Finland or the Czech Republic.

