Red Wings' Dylan Larkin continues to flourish for U.S. at Worlds

The Red Wings' Dylan Larkin and Italy's Luca Frigo battle for the puck at the World Championship. Detroit Red Wings forward Dylan Larkin picked up a pair of assists and Jimmy Howard needed to make only nine saves as the U.S. defeated Italy 3-0 Wednesday at the World Championship in Cologne, Germany.

