Red Wings' Defensive Prospects Set To Faceoff In OHL Finals
Two of the Detroit Red Wings ' top defensive prosepcts, Jordan Sambrook and Vili Saarijarvi , are all set to square off in the Ontario Hockey League's championship series on Thursday evening when the Erie Otters take on the Mississauga Steelheads. Saarijarvi, who was drafted 73rd overall by Detroit in 2015, will represent Mississauga.
