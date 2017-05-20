Red Wings benefit from World experien...

Red Wings benefit from World experience despite disappointing finish

U.S. forward Brock Nelson, right, U.S. forward Dylan Larkin, background, Finland's defender Atte Ohtamaa, left, and Finland's forward Valtteri Filppula, second from left, challenge for the puck. Team USA's promising run at the World Championship ended with a disappointing finish - a 2-0 loss to Finland Thursday in the quarterfinals - but coach Jeff Blashill called it a positive experience, particularly for a trio of Detroit Red Wings.

