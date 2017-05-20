Quick Hits: the Peak PK Pique Edition

MLive.com There's no real new information about who the Wings might draft in here, but it's a bit of a behind-the-scenes look at the procedure that Detroit brass is going through to be prepared to make their selections when the draft comes around. It's interesting to note that they'll interview guys like Nico and Nolan knowing they don't have a shot, but wanting to learn something about those guys in the process.

