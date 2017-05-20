Quick Hits: The Larkin-Letter Edition

NHL.com Good piece here on the more-vocal role Larkin has on a team that is much closer to his age group, on how Blashill didn't just give him the letter because he's the NHL coach either, and how Larkin is taking lessons learned on leadership from the Wings' room into his high-performing role on Team USA. "With the year I had, where things didn't go as I wanted, coming here and being a leader is valuable experience," said Larkin, who had 17 goals and 32 points in 80 games this season.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Winging It In Motown.