Quick Hits: The Larkin-Letter Edition

Quick Hits: The Larkin-Letter Edition

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Winging It In Motown

NHL.com Good piece here on the more-vocal role Larkin has on a team that is much closer to his age group, on how Blashill didn't just give him the letter because he's the NHL coach either, and how Larkin is taking lessons learned on leadership from the Wings' room into his high-performing role on Team USA. "With the year I had, where things didn't go as I wanted, coming here and being a leader is valuable experience," said Larkin, who had 17 goals and 32 points in 80 games this season.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Winging It In Motown.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Detroit Red Wings Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Wings Must Be Bold And Deal For Trouba (Sep '16) Feb '17 Phartenberg 2
News Blashill Challenging Young Wings To Become "Eli... (Sep '16) Feb '17 Phartington 2
News Sweeping Changes in Store? (May '16) Feb '17 Phartingdale 2
News New Wild winger Teemu Pulkkinen will be on powe... (Oct '16) Feb '17 Phartolloni 2
News Watch: Red Wings defenseman scores, stuns goali... (Oct '16) Feb '17 Phartiple 5
News Detroit Red Wings Links: Limping Into the All-S... Jan '17 PlayersPharts 2
News Gordie Howe dead at age 88 (Jun '16) Jun '16 RIP 1
See all Detroit Red Wings Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Detroit Red Wings Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,584 • Total comments across all topics: 281,011,409

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC