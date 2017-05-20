Quick Hits: the Keep Calm Edition

It takes a village, actually - Macleans.ca This is a real good piece about where Dan Cleary came from and how he came to be one of the best roleplayers on the '08 cup squad. I know we've given Cleary more than enough heat for how everything ended up with him, but pending his retirement soon, I'd rather remember him as the kid who took the opportunity given him and ran with it.

